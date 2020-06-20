Production Manager / Assistant Engineer for Reveal

The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives and protects our democracy. Reveal – our website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms – is where we publish our multiplatform work. We are recognized for our excellence, creativity and impact.

Reveal is looking for an organized and creative production manager/assistant engineer for our weekly investigative news radio show and podcast. This position is full-time and based in Emeryville, California. While our offices are currently closed to most staff due to COVID-19, the production manager will utilize the studio, with our host and a few other staff, employing social distancing measures as outlined by CIR.

We need someone who is equal parts left brain and right brain to come up with creative solutions and offer support in the creation of dynamic, narrative storytelling. You will work with the executive producer and editors to set and maintain deadlines on our stories, process invoices, track contracts with freelancers and our editorial partners, assist with travel, manage equipment, arrange meetings. You should be detail-oriented and a great communicator.

You should be adept at working in ProTools and running an audio board. You will work closely with our engineers to line produce the show each week. This includes maintaining communication with the weekly rotating show producer, show editor, EP, host, and production team. You will engineer tracking sessions, ISDN sessions, and phone calls. You will pull audio selects from voice-over recordings and assist producers in laying up ProTools sessions. You will also be responsible for coordinating audio sessions and assets from producers to deliver to the engineering team.

You will be in charge of responding to studio booking requests and working with the production team to staff the request. You will be responsible for signing out and tracking the status of field recording kits, and at times, showing reporters how to use them. You should have a track record of working well with others and be committed to our collaborative work culture.

Qualifications:

A high comfort level with the operation of Pro Tools and other audio software

Mastery of project management tools, like AirTable

Experience directing or working in a radio studio is highly valued

Experience establishing remote studio connections via ISDN

Experience running an audio board

Experience troubleshooting audio issues and signal flow is strongly valued

Experience coaching talent during voice-over sessions

General understanding of podcasting/radio production

Be a great listener

Love collaboration and be prepared to do a lot of it, both inside Reveal and with our editorial partners, across platforms and across the country and, at times, the world

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is an equal opportunity employer and actively works to diversify our workforce. In addition to valuing diverse life experiences and backgrounds, we look for people with relentlessness, camaraderie and a drive to make a difference.

This position is full-time, based in Emeryville, California, and offers competitive compensation. Note that we will only consider applicants who submit all the requested materials. Due to the expected volume of resumes, we will contact only those applicants with whom we would like to speak.

Please use this link to apply and send applications by 5:00 pm PST, July 10.