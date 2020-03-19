Apply for the 2020-21 Reveal Investigative Fellowship program

Application requirements

We realize that applications can be time consuming and onerous, so our goal is to make this process as streamlined as possible.

Criteria for eligibility:

All Reveal Investigative Fellowship applicants must complete an online application form, which includes a pitch for an investigative project, samples of previous reporting, three references and a resume.

This fellowship is designed to support early- to mid-career journalists with a range of diverse backgrounds who want to build investigative skills. Please consider that in your application.

For applicants who are employed full time in a home newsroom, the newsroom must agree to allocate some of the fellow’s time over the next year to reporting for the fellowship, as well as publishing the final project in conjunction with Reveal. If you’re selected as a finalist during this process, we’ll ask for a letter establishing your newsroom is on board.

Please note the $10,000 fellowship stipend is meant to be supplemental to the salary fellows are receiving from their home newsrooms and is not meant to be the sole source of income for the reporters.

All fellows must be available to travel at least twice as part of the fellowship program:

June 2020, to take part in a series of kickoff meetings in Emeryville, California (dates TBD, pending confirmation based on government travel recommendations)

mid-June 2021 for the IRE conference in Indianapolis as part of the fellowship closing ceremonies

The application deadline is 5 p.m. PST April 10, 2020. We will be announcing our 2020-21 fellows in mid-May.

For any questions, please contact Sumi Aggarwal.

