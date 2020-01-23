Senior Reporter Cross Platforms

Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.



We’re looking for a veteran reporter with cross-platform experience who is capable of producing bulletproof investigations, featuring top-notch narrative storytelling. The reporter will partner across our newsroom to lead major investigations with digital, audio, and video storytelling potential, combing through documents and cultivating human sources to tell intriguing, high-impact investigative stories. This position reports to CIR’s executive editor.



Job duties:

Identify and develop investigative projects with potential for major social impact.

Pursue documents, data, and human sources to produce original, high-impact findings.

Identify diverse characters, scenes and questions that produce great tape and stories.

Work with Reveal editors and producers to craft both digital narratives and scripts that feature strong narrative storytelling and meet high editorial standards.

Contribute to the unique brand identity, voice, style and spirit of Reveal by actively participating in team story planning and overall story development.

Strategize with Reveal’s digital, engagement and impact teams to maximize the reach and impact of stories.

Contribute to a creative, welcoming workplace culture that focuses on impact and highlights innovative approaches to storytelling.

Mentor emerging reporters on the team.

Required skills:

Minimum of eight years’ reporting experience across platforms.

Experience with investigative reporting methods, including obtaining and interpreting primary documents and data, and source cultivation.

Proven ability to produce fluid narratives in a variety of formats, including radio, video, and written narratives.

Familiarity with broadcast recording equipment and experience operating in a studio and taping in the field.

Competitive editorial drive that thrives on originality and pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

Demonstrated ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure.

Understanding of the dynamics of investigative reporting and how to work productively with collaborators.

Passion for being a team player and building a new model for investigative storytelling.

and building a new model for investigative storytelling. Language skills a plus.

Our organization has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position. We expect candidates to share our vision for bringing new journalistic voices to the national stage and reporting stories from underrepresented communities.

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



This position is full time, based in Emeryville, CA, and offers competitive wages and benefits. A remote position may be a possibility for the right candidate. Please use this link to apply by February 11, 2020.