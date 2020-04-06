Temp Social Media and Newsletter Producer

The Center for Investigative Reporting engages and empowers the public through investigative journalism and groundbreaking storytelling that sparks action, improves lives, and protects our democracy. The Reveal website, public radio program, podcast and social media platforms are where we publish our multiplatform work. We are regularly recognized for our excellence, creativity, and impact.

Reveal is looking for a social media and newsletter producer to help with our daily production. This temporary position will be full time through June 2020. You will play an essential role in our newsroom by packaging our stories and podcast for social and newsletter audiences.



The ideal candidate will have a thorough understanding of the nuts and bolts of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Mailchimp and experience developing content and campaigns for these platforms.



Day-to-day duties include:



Writing and publishing content daily on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Creating assets and making photo and art selections for social media

Coordinating social media copy text between editors, reporters and the copy desk

Writing and coordinating the production of our newsletter, The Weekly Reveal, including laying it out in Mailchimp.

Required Skills:

3+ years of experience managing social media for journalism organizations.

A proven ability to work collaboratively with reporters, editors, leaders and partners.

Deep attention to detail and tremendous care for accuracy.

The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

A strong interest in investigative reporting.

Availability to work some nights and weekends, depending on story publication times

Nice-to-haves:

Design, photography and illustration skills

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, XD and/or After Effects) or design tools like Sketch or Figma

This describes everything we are looking for. Our newsroom is successful because of the sum of its parts – we recognize that no one person will be equally strong in every area and that some candidates will bring other strengths or experiences that we haven’t described here. If you are passionate about our work and have a vision to share with us, please apply. We will carefully consider every serious applicant.



CIR has a strong commitment to diversity. We are an equal opportunity employer and will develop a diverse candidate pool for this position.

This position is full-time, working remotely, and offers competitive wages.

To apply, please submit a cover letter (including compensation requirements), resume and three links to social posts/campaigns you’re particularly proud of, along with three writing samples. In your cover letter, tell us why you chose those work samples. Please use this link to apply.