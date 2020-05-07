Rural communities are particularly vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19. Residents of these areas tend to be poorer, older and have more chronic health conditions than those in urban areas and they have to travel farther for access to health care. As the number of COVID-19 cases increases all over rural America, the already financially strapped health care systems and medical professionals are being slammed.

Several news outlets, including Iowa Watch, Wisconsin Watch, Carolina Public Press, Side Effects Media, and Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, with support from the Institute for Nonprofit News, are collaborating to understand how the pandemic is playing out in rural communities.

Read the reporting:

