Reveal announces advisory board

By /

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting is pleased to announce its new advisory board. 

The board members bring a wide spectrum of perspectives, experiences and expertise that is critical to helping us navigate today’s journalism environment. We’re looking forward to bringing them together and tapping into their ideas and insights as we continue to grow and expand our mission and impact:

  • Nicole Wong is a technology leader who previously served as deputy U.S. chief technology officer in the Obama administration, focused on internet, privacy and innovation policy. Prior to that, Wong was Google’s vice president and deputy general counsel and Twitter’s legal director for products.
  • Danielle Citron is a professor at Boston University School of Law, where she teaches and writes about privacy, free speech and civil procedure. A 2019 MacArthur Fellow, Citron’s scholarship has appeared in many academic journals and publications, such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate, Time, CNN and The Guardian.
  • Rashida Richardson is director of policy research at New York University’s AI Now Institute, where she designs, implements and coordinates AI Now’s research strategy and initiatives on law, policy and civil rights. She previously worked as legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union of New York.
  • Hany Farid is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley with a joint appointment in electrical engineering and computer science at the School of Information. He is the recipient of an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship and John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship and is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.
  • Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, is global co-chair of the firm’s litigation group and previously led the firm’s appellate, crisis management, transnational litigation and media groups. He has argued more than 100 appeals, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, 12 federal circuit courts of appeals, nine state supreme courts and a multitude of other appellate and trial courts.
  • Matt Bailey is a senior adviser for democratic innovation and technology at the National Democratic Institute. He worked in the Office of the U.S. Chief Information Officer under two presidents, served as the first director of technology innovation in Washington, and was an early employee at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a founder of Code for DC.
  • Dave Pell writes NextDraft, a rundown of the day’s most fascinating news. He also has been investing in and advising internet startups for more than two decades; past investments include Grubhub, HotelTonight and OpenTable.
  • Roy Bahat is the head of Bloomberg Beta, a venture fund backed by Bloomberg LP, which invests in companies that make business work better – including media companies. Formerly a member of CIR’s Board of Directors, he also teaches media courses at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. 

Read their full bios here.

In the coming year, advisory board members will attend a joint meeting with CIR’s board of directors, develop partnership plans with us, offer advice in their particular area of expertise and serve as ambassadors for the organization. 

We look forward to their contributions.

 

 

