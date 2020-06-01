 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Reveal hires Anjali Kamat as senior reporter

By /

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – The Center for Investigative Reporting announces that Anjali Kamat has joined as a senior reporter based in New York.

In her new role at CIR, Kamat will work on long-term investigations and cross-platform reporting projects that aim to make a difference with their depth and scale. CIR publishes its work through a variety of mediums, including the revealnews.org website; the Reveal public radio show and podcast, co-produced with PRX; short- and long-form TV and documentary projects; and in collaboration with news organizations across the country.

“With the depth and range of her experience reporting on human rights, corruption and inequality around the world, Anjali will bring valuable dimension and perspective to our coverage,” said Matt Thompson, Reveal’s editor in chief. “She’s a wonderful collaborator who’s mastered five languages, as well every platform our journalism appears on, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to our newsroom.” 

Kamat joins CIR from WNYC, where she covered Wall Street, real estate and the intersection of money and politics. Her investigative work covering the Trump Organization’s extensive business dealings in India served as part of the duPont Award-winning first season of the “Trump, Inc.” podcast and a cover story for The New Republic. 

Prior to WNYC, Kamat was a correspondent and producer for Al Jazeera’s investigative current affairs program, “Fault Lines.” She traveled to Bangladesh to expose exploitation in garment factories serving major U.S. brands and to Afghanistan for an exposé of labor abuses among contract workers on U.S. military bases. Kamat’s reporting received several major awards, including multiple Emmy nominations, a Peabody Award, a Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award and an Overseas Press Club Award.  

Reporting in 2011 for “Democracy Now!,” Kamat covered Israel’s attacks on Gaza and moved to Cairo to cover the Arab Spring. 

Kamat has a master’s degree in near Eastern studies from New York University, a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree in history from Pomona College. She’s fluent in English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil. Kamat grew up in Chennai, when it was still called Madras, in India and has called New York City home since 2002.

She begins her role at CIR today, reporting to Executive Editor Esther Kaplan.

