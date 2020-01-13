Reveal hires Kate Looby as chief development officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – The Center for Investigative Reporting has hired Kate Looby to be its new chief development officer.
Looby, formerly of the Sierra Club, will oversee fundraising for CIR’s award-winning newsroom. CIR’s high-impact reporting reaches an audience of millions through its website, the Reveal public radio show and podcast (produced with PRX), television and documentary projects, and collaborations with an expansive network of national, regional and local news organizations.
“We are overjoyed to have Kate join our team at Reveal,” said CEO Christa Scharfenberg. “Kate’s passion for her work – as well as her instincts, integrity and network – are exactly what CIR needs to support the high-impact journalism we have long been known for. Our mission has never been more critical, and I look forward to working with her to ensure Reveal thrives for decades to come.”
A fifth-generation South Dakotan from Sioux Falls, Looby spent the last decade in the San Francisco Bay Area at the Sierra Club, where she raised major gifts and managed a team of fundraisers. Before that, Looby was state director for Planned Parenthood in South Dakota.
Looby will report to Scharfenberg. Contact Looby at kate@revealnews.org.