 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Fact-based journalism is worth fighting for.

Donate

Top Posts

1

EPA scientists found a toxic chemical damages fetal hearts. The Trump White House rewrote their assessment.

2

Veterans Affairs bans University of Phoenix from new GI Bill enrollments

3

Containing the coronavirus

Reveal hires Soo Oh as data editor

By /

 

Soo Oh

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has hired Soo Oh as its new data editor. Oh joins Reveal from The Wall Street Journal, where she served as a data and interactive reporter focused on economics and labor. 

In her new role at Reveal, Oh will manage and edit a team of data journalists working together to ensure that the organization tells stories in audio, text, video and multimedia that uphold the most rigorous quantitative standards and that benefit from the most innovative statistical and technical approaches.

CIR publishes its work through the revealnews.org website; the Reveal public radio show and podcast, co-produced with PRX; short- and long-form television and documentary projects; and in collaboration with national and local news organizations across the country. Data journalism is critical to the comprehensive analysis that is a signature of Reveal’s reporting.

Prior to working at The Journal, Oh was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University, where she researched how newsrooms might better manage and support journalists with technical skills. She has reported stories, analyzed data and built newsrooms tools for The Journal, Vox and the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in Los Angeles and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley. 

“It’s not often one gets to hire someone who spent a career crafting high-caliber work, then spent a year researching how to best help others do the same,” said Matt Thompson, Reveal’s editor in chief. “I’m thrilled to be working with Soo to craft stories large enough to have an impact on the crises facing our communities.”

Oh will be based at our Emeryville, California, headquarters and will report to Executive Editor Esther Kaplan.

Republish Our Stories

×

Reveal hires Soo Oh as data editor

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org