Reveal hires Soo Oh as data editor

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has hired Soo Oh as its new data editor. Oh joins Reveal from The Wall Street Journal, where she served as a data and interactive reporter focused on economics and labor.
In her new role at Reveal, Oh will manage and edit a team of data journalists working together to ensure that the organization tells stories in audio, text, video and multimedia that uphold the most rigorous quantitative standards and that benefit from the most innovative statistical and technical approaches.
CIR publishes its work through the revealnews.org website; the Reveal public radio show and podcast, co-produced with PRX; short- and long-form television and documentary projects; and in collaboration with national and local news organizations across the country. Data journalism is critical to the comprehensive analysis that is a signature of Reveal’s reporting.
Prior to working at The Journal, Oh was a John S. Knight Journalism Fellow at Stanford University, where she researched how newsrooms might better manage and support journalists with technical skills. She has reported stories, analyzed data and built newsrooms tools for The Journal, Vox and the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in Los Angeles and holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Berkeley.
“It’s not often one gets to hire someone who spent a career crafting high-caliber work, then spent a year researching how to best help others do the same,” said Matt Thompson, Reveal’s editor in chief. “I’m thrilled to be working with Soo to craft stories large enough to have an impact on the crises facing our communities.”
Oh will be based at our Emeryville, California, headquarters and will report to Executive Editor Esther Kaplan.