Reveal nominated for two Emmy Awards

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting has been honored with two nominations in the 41st annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
The first – in the category of outstanding business, consumer or economic report – is for “Recovering from Rehab,” a collaboration with Al Jazeera’s award-winning short documentary program “Fault Lines” that aired on Al Jazeera English.
The program explores a national trend inside drug rehab centers called work-based therapy, in which individuals provide unpaid labor for private companies to pay for their stay in residential drug treatment centers. “Recovering from Rehab” investigated one of the nation’s largest and most lucrative rehab centers of this kind, a Texas-based nonprofit called the Cenikor Foundation. Cenikor is also the subject of Reveal’s new serial podcast, American Rehab.
“Recovering from Rehab” was reported by Shoshana Walter and Amy Julia Harris and produced by Paul Abowd of “Fault Lines.”
The second Emmy Award nomination, in the category of outstanding feature story in a newsmagazine, is for “Freedom Fighters,” a short documentary produced in collaboration with SOC Films, directed by two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and co-directed by Maheen Sadiq.
The film was part of Reveal’s initiative with Glassbreaker Films, funded by the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation, which supported women in documentary filmmaking and investigative journalism. It produced a number of notable short films and documentaries, including the Academy Award-nominated film “Heroin(e).”
“Freedom Fighters” interweaves the stories of three women – a former child bride, a police officer and a labor crusader – who speak out against inequality and push for equal rights in Pakistan, one of the world’s most dangerous countries for women.
Winners of the Emmy Awards will be announced Sept. 21-22.