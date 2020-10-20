Reveal wins 2020 Third Coast International Audio Festival Award

We’re thrilled to announce that Reveal producer Anayansi Diaz-Cortes has won a coveted Third Coast International Audio Festival Award for Diary of a HomeSchooler. The story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX in partnership with the nonprofit news organization Chalkbeat.
In the story, which aired during Reveal’s May 30th episode, teen Sarah Alli-Brown shares an audio diary of what her life has been like since the coronavirus closed her Chicago high school. With Alli-Brown’s single mom working two jobs as an essential worker, and her twin 8-year-old brothers also home from school, Alli-Brown was thrust into the role of full time caregiver. We hear her cooking for her family and helping her brothers with distance learning, while also juggling her own schoolwork and trying to hang onto her dream of making it into a competitive college.
The Third Coast International Audio Festival Award is one of the most prestigious awards in narrative story-telling, and this year’s entry pool was the largest ever with 731 entries from 39 countries.
Producer Anayansi Diaz-Cortes and Editor Brett Myers worked with Sarah Alli-Brown to record over a dozen hours of tape, which they chiseled into an intimate first-person story that transports listeners into the life of a teen trying to make her way during a global pandemic. Reveal’s Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda mixed this story, writing and performing its original score. Diary of a HomeSchooler was inspired by a text story written and reported by Kalyn Belsha for the nonprofit educational news organization Chalkbeat, and Belsha and Chalbeat collaborated with Reveal to bring the radio story to life.
Full credits include: diarist Sarah Alli-Brown, producer Anayansi Diaz-Cortes, editor Brett Myers, original score and sound design Jim Briggs & Fernando Arruda, contributing reporting Kalyn Belsha, collaboration head Sumi Aggarwal, collaboration head Sarah Darville, executive producer Kevin Sullivan, host Al Letson.