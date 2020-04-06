 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Fact-based journalism is worth fighting for.

Donate

Reveal wins IRE award for investigation into Amazon warehouse injuries

By /

Credit: Illustration by Jason Raish

Top Posts

1

Trump says he’s protecting veterans. VA workers say they’re forced to work without safety precautions.

2

California created a massive medical reserve – with acute care beds, ventilators and N95 masks — then let it collapse

3

Is 14 days enough?

For the second straight year, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX has won the prestigious Investigative Reporters and Editors award in the large radio category, this time for its investigation into sky-high injury rates at Amazon’s warehouses. 

The investigation, Behind the Smiles, found that the company’s obsession with speed has turned its warehouses into injury mills.

“This was just amazing work,” the IRE judges wrote. “Labor reporters have become dinosaurs at so many news organizations, and it’s inspiring to see this dogged storytelling. Reveal and PRX went through impressive lengths to get information on injuries that both Amazon and OSHA wanted hidden. And the revelations about Amazon truly penetrated the public’s consciousness about a company that’s become ubiquitous in American life. Our jaws were on the floor before the 5-minute mark. Bravo.”

The investigation cut through corporate and government secrecy to compile the most comprehensive data ever assembled on Amazon worker injuries. Through old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and targeted social media engagement, reporters obtained official internal records for 23 of the company’s 110 fulfillment centers nationwide. The rate of serious injuries for those facilities proved to be sky-high – one was more than six times the national average. Some of the most dangerous warehouses were those that used robots, which the company had hyped as safer for humans. 

To bring the story alive on the radio, reporters used never-before-heard audio that was secretly recorded by a whistleblower in Indiana and 911 calls from Amazon workers who say they were being forced to work through a gas leak. 

Click on the link to listen to, read or watch the investigation. 

The project team for the radio piece included: Will Evans, Katharine Mieszkowski, Taki Telonidis, Rachel de Leon, Kevin Sullivan, Najib Aminy, Andrew Donohue, Esther Kaplan, Matt Thompson, John Barth, Al Letson, Melissa Lewis, Hannah Young, Byard Duncan, David Rodriguez, Mwende Hinojosa, Jim Briggs and Fernando Arruda.

Reveal also partnered with The Atlantic and the Indianapolis Star to distribute the story on the web and in print, and with PBS NewsHour for two video segments. 

Investigative Reporters and Editors is the premier investigative reporting training organization. Last year, Reveal won IRE’s radio/podcast award in the large category for its investigation into working conditions at Tesla’s car factory.

And last month, the Amazon project also won The Society of American Business Editors and Writers’ award for retail in the small category, and Reveal’s Caregivers and Takers — an investigation into exploitation in the home health care business — won SABEW’s award for investigative reporting in the small category.

Republish Our Stories

×

Reveal wins IRE award for investigation into Amazon warehouse injuries

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org