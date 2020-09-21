The 2020-2021 Reveal Investigative Fellows

We are pleased to announce this year’s Reveal Investigative Fellows. Through the program, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting works with journalists employed at local news outlets to hone their investigative skills while their home outlets benefit from their investigative work. Each fellow works on an investigative project over 12 months, receiving mentorship and support from Reveal, in addition to a $10,000 stipend to augment their salary.

Previous fellows have produced award-winning investigations that exposed issues such as systemic racism, troubles in immigration and dangerous gun policies, while boosting their professional networks and advancing their careers.

The fellowship’s underlying goal is to increase the range of backgrounds, experiences and interests within the field of investigative journalism, where diverse perspectives are critically important. At Reveal, we have a number of efforts underway to try to help local news organizations increase their capacity for meaningful journalism, and the Investigative Fellowship is an important part of that work.

Our selection panel – which included Doug Mitchell of NextGen Radio, Manuel Torres of The Marshall Project and Bryan Pollard of the Native American Journalists Association, along with an internal Reveal team – reviewed applications from over 40 journalists to choose this year’s fellows. This fellowship, now in its fourth year, was made possible with generous support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.



For more information, contact Director of Collaborations Sumi Aggarwal at sumi@revealnews.org.

Meet the Fellows

Andrea Henderson, St. Louis Public Radio

Henderson covers race, identity and culture for St. Louis Public Radio. Before that, she assisted with the production of NPR’s podcast “Code Switch” and produced pieces for the weekend edition of “All Things Considered.” She is planning to investigate voting rights for formerly incarcerated felons.

Noor Hindi, The Devil Strip

Hindi is a Palestinian American poet and reporter. She lives in Akron, Ohio, and is the equity and inclusion reporter for The Devil Strip magazine, covering race, immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. She earned her master of fine arts degree in creative writing this year. She will be reporting on the housing conditions among immigrants and refugees in Akron.

Esmy Jimenez, KUOW

Jimenez is a bilingual journalist born in Mexico and raised in rural Washington state. She reports on immigrant communities and the intersections of identity in the Pacific Northwest and beyond for KUOW. She is an NPR NextGen Radio and ProPublica Data Institute/Ida B. Wells Society fellow. She will be investigating conditions at an ICE detention facility.