Using Amazon’s internal injury records, our investigation found that the company’s obsession with speed has turned its warehouses into injury mills.

We amassed internal injury records from 23 of the company’s 110 fulfillment centers nationwide. Taken together, the rate of serious injuries for those facilities was more than double the national average for the warehousing industry: 9.6 serious injuries per 100 full-time workers in 2018, compared with an industry average that year of 4. One warehouse in Troutdale, Oregon, recorded a serious injury rate of more than six times the industry average.

Amazon keeps these records secret. But there is a way to get them: Current and former Amazon employees can request the injury reports through a simple process we’ve outlined here. Amazon has a legal obligation to produce them within one business day. And, per regulations by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the company cannot require the employees who request them to “agree to limit the use of the records.” In other words, they’re free to share them with journalists like you.

For local reporters, this network offers a chance to investigate a national story about one of the world’s biggest companies in your own backyard.

We have documents for more than 20 warehouses, which we’re willing to share with you. And if we don’t yet have the documents for the facilities in your area, we can coach you on how to get them.

Sign up below to get started.