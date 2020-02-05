The Witnesses

“Not every individual who has sexually abused a child in the past is considered a ‘predator.’”

“They ask very, very personal, embarrassing questions. Not just did you have sex with this person, but did you have an orgasm? Did you enjoy it? Where did he touch you? Where did you touch him?”

“I’ve been practicing law for 37 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it. They do everything to protect the reputation of the organization over the safety of children.”

A 1957 article in The Watchtower magazine grants permission to Jehovah’s followers to hide the truth from “enemies” of the religion. The religion teaches that the world outside the organization is controlled by Satan.

“Keep your mouth shut. Do not go to law enforcement. You come to us first. Don’t you tell anybody. You never tell another congregant. You don’t warn parents in the congregation. We’ll decide what happens here.”

The Jehovah’s Witnesses maintain that the First Amendment protects their right to set their own policies, even in cases of child abuse.

